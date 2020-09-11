Martin Sherman's Rose starring Maureen Lipman extends online run by more than two weeks

The cyber production of Martin Sherman's Rose will extend its run until 26 September.

Initially only running for three days, the piece will now continue for an additional two and a half weeks.

Lipman, whose credits include Oklahoma! and The Best Man, takes on the titular role in the one-woman show, which will be available to watch across September. Tickets are on sale now here.

Sherman's play, which first premiered at the National Theatre in 1999 where it was performed by Olympia Dukakis, follows Jewish woman Rose as she begins her life in a 1920s Russian village. Over time she travels across the globe, visiting the likes of Warsaw, Atlantic City, Arizona and Miami.

Rose is directed by Scott Le Crass (Kicked in the Sh*tter), and will also be supporting three charities – Age UK, The Fed, and UK Jewish Film.

Tickets cost £8 plus booking fee, with the event being produced by Thomas Hopkins and Micheal Quinn for GingerQuiff Media and the Hope Mill Theatre in association with Julian Stoneman.