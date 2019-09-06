Gypsy at the Royal Exchange Manchester to star Ria Jones, Melissa Lowe and Melissa James

Initial casting has been announced for the Royal Exchange revival of Gypsy, which runs across the festive season.

The role of Momma Rose will be played by Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard), alongside Melissa James (Wise Children) as Louise and Melissa Lowe (The Importance of Being Earnest) as June.

Directed by Jo Davies, the production has design by Francis O'Connor, sound design by Carolyn Downing, choreography by Andrew Wright, musical supervision by Joel Fram, costume design by Gabrielle Dalton and casting by Jerry Knight-Smith, Vicky Richardson and Claire Bleasdale.

Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim's musical features classic songs including "Let Me Entertain You", "Rose's Turn" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses". It is based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, a famous 1950s striptease artist.