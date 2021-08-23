Cast for the Royal Exchange's revival of The Mountaintop revealed

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming revival of The Mountaintop, which arrives at the Royal Exchange in Manchester.

Katori Hall's play will mark Roy Alexander Weise's directorial debut at the venue (where he is co-artistic director), with the production playing from 25 September to 27 October.

Appearing will be 'Tomiwa Edun (Translations) as Dr King and Ntombizodwa Ndlovu (Hidden Stories) as Camae.

Hall's award-winning play is set during the Civil Rights Movement on the eve of the death of Martin Luther King Jr.

The creative team is completed by designer Rajha Shakiry, llighting designer Lizzie Powell, sound designer George Denis, movement director Jenni Jackson, AV designer Nina Dunn, AV associate Tracy Gibbs, casting director Lotte Hines (CDG) and JMK assistant director Dale Edwards.