Buffini's Handbagged revived at New Vic Theatre

Moira Buffini's Olivier Award-winning play Handbagged will be revived at the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-Under-Lyme later this year, directed by the playwright's sister Fiona Buffini.

The play, which centres on the relationship between the Queen and Margaret Thatcher, premiered at the Tricycle Theatre in 2013 before transferring to the West End the following year.

The production runs from 6 to 28 September 2019 and marks the first time Fiona Buffini has directed one of her sister's plays since Dinner in 2002. Next year they will be working together on the premiere of Manor at the National Theatre.

Fiona Buffini said: "I'm genuinely delighted to be back at the New Vic. [Handbagged] has been performed all over the UK and most recently in the US. This is the first time (to my knowledge) that it's been performed in the round. This intimacy really suits the play: it's as if we're eavesdropping on private meetings."

The cast features Zoe Aldrich (Mags), Louise Bangay (Q), Melissa Collier (Liz), Ashley Gerlach (Actor 1), Jan Goodman (T) and Paul Mundell (Actor 2).

Handbagged will be designed by Olivia Du Monceau, with lighting by Daniella Beattie, sound by James Earls-Davis, vocals by Judith McSpadden and choreography by Beverley Norris Edmunds.