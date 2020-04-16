Bolton Octagon postpones re-opening due to coronavirus

The Bolton Octagon, which is currently closed for refurbishment, has been forced to postpone its reopening while the lockdown due to the coronavirus continues.

The venue has had to delay the final parts of its major redevelopment while construction work is halted across the country. As a result, its two opening productions and an opening event, originally planned for July, have been postponed.

A new event is planned for late autumn, while the theatre's revival of Richard Bean's hit One Man, Two Guvnors, will be pushed back to summer 2021, now playing from 17 June to 17 July.

The Bolton dates of Marvellous, co-produced with the New Vic, have been cancelled but where possible the theatre is planning to reschedule performances for 2021.

Executive director Roddy Gould said: "We believe our first production will now be A Christmas Carol, and I can't think of a more fitting and compassionate feel-good story to tell in this unprecedented year.

"I want to reassure people – we may be later than originally planned, but we will be back. And once the lockdown is over, I hope people will look forward to a fantastic night out at the Octagon again!"

Given the loss of revenue, the venue has announced a fundraising campaign – you can find out more here. A Christmas Carol runs from 17 November.