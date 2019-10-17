New The Bodyguard tour cast joining Alexandra Burke announced

New tour casting has been announced for The Bodyguard.

From 12 November 2019, joining Alexandra Burke as Rachel Marron will be Ben Lewis as Frank Farmer, Emmy Willow as Nicki Marron and Neil Reidman as Bill Devaney. Continuing in the show will be Craig Berry as Tony, Gary Turner as Sy Spector, Phil Atkinson as The Stalker and Simon Cotton as Ray Court. At certain performances the role of Rachel Marron will be played by Jennlee Shallow.

The cast is completed by Rosie Cava-Beale, Myles Cork, Jaime Cox, Kerry Crozier, Sia Dauda, Gustav Die, Chris Edgerley, James Lee Harris, Holly Liburd, Natalie Jayne Hall, Jack Loy, Helen Parsons, Daniil Shmidt, Jessica Simmons, Yiota Theo and Michael Wade Peters.

The tour will continue its run across the UK, visiting Sunderland, Bradford, Manchester, Dartford and Birmingham, where it finishes on 1 February 2020.

The hit musical, which is based on the film of the same name starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, follows a secret service agent-turned-bodyguard Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect singer Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. It is directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winner Alex Dinelaris (Birdman). The production had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in 2012, where it was nominated for four Olivier Awards.