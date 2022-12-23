Blackpool Grand front of house staff member steps in and joins venue pantomime following cast illness

Blackpool Grand Theatre staff member Lenny Ryan leapt in to save the venue's pantomime earlier this week following a cast illness.

With the theatre's production of Sleeping Beauty a leading man down, one of the cast, Tomas Alsop, had to step into the dashing prince's shoes, leaving a spot in the ensemble in need of filling.

Step forwards front of house staffer and 18 year-old Lenny Ryan, who swapped his usher's torch for dancing shoes and joined the show on Thursday. Ryan trained at Barbara Jackson School of Dance and has been watching the family show every day since it opened in December.

He said: "I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and so pleased to be performing in my hometown - my favourite place!"

Adam Knight, Grand Theatre chief executive, said: "We are delighted for Lenny and the opportunity that has presented itself. To have such talent waiting in our own wings shows the aspiring talent of our team members."