Back to the Future the Musical: exclusive rehearsal video with Roger Bart, Olly Dobson and more

Ahead of its world premiere, WhatsOnStage took a trip to the rehearsal room for Back to the Future the Musical to chat to the show's stars and co-creator Bob Gale.

The brand new musical will be led by Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film – created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale – Back to the Future the Musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by both the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode".

Tickets for the show are on sale now, with performances in Manchester beginning on 20 February 2020.

Aidan Cutler plays Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs plays Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell plays Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd plays Linda McFly. Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas and Mitchell Zhangazha.

The show follows Marty, a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

The musical is directed by Tony Award-winner John Rando, with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase and casting by David Grindrod Associates.