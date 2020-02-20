About this show

Great Scott! We’re sending you Back to the Future… The Musical!

Turn your flux capacitor on and get ready for 1.21 gigawatts of excitement. Back to the Future The Musical is gonna change musical history at the Manchester Opera House for 12 weeks only from 20 February 2020.

I came here in a time machine that you invented…

The 1985 movie and pop culture phenomenon that everyone has the hots for is transported to the stage by creators of the original film, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

You know that new sound you’re looking for? Well listen to this!

The combined eight-time Grammy Award-winning pairing of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard will send you on an electrifying ride through time with an all-new score alongside the movie’s iconic hits, including The Power of Love, Johnny B Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time. Call your cousin!

When this baby hits 88mph, you’re gonna see some serious… entertainment

Strap yourself in for a thrilling musical adventure directed by Tony Award-winning John Rando alongside the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting) and Finn Ross (video) with choreography by Chris Bailey and illusions by Paul Kieve (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban).

Time circuits on.

Set your destination to the Manchester Opera House, 2020 and make a date with history - your future depends on it.