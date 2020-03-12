Back to the Future musical world premiere: opening night photos with Bob Gale, Carrie Hope Fletcher and more

The cast and creative team of Back to the Future musical celebrated opening night at the Manchester Opera House as the eagerly anticipated musical had its world premiere.

The show stars Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown (originally played in the film by Christopher Lloyd), Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.

Based on the Universal Pictures/ Amblin Entertainment film – created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale – Back to the Future follows Marty, a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Also in the cast are Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly, Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Kane Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas and Mitchell Zhangazha.

The musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by both the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode".

Back to the Future runs in Manchester until 17 May.