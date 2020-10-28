ATG announces 2020 pantomimes in Manchester, Bristol and Milton Keynes

Panto will be back in three further cities!

Ambassador Theatre Group has announced that it will be putting on pantos in three of its venues – Bristol Hippodrome, Manchester Opera House and Milton Keynes Theatre.

Robin Hood will play in Bristol from 18 December to 10 January, while Sleeping Beauty will run at the Manchester Opera House and Milton Keynes Theatre from 12 December to 3 January and 19 December to 10 January respectively. General sale begins next month, with casts to be revealed.

The shows are to be supported by the National Lottery, allowing the productions to be financially viable with socially distanced seating.