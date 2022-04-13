Zorro the Musical – watch our opening night video

Last night we attended the official opening of Zorro the Musical and, following the curtain call, caught up with cast members Benjamin Purkiss (Diego / Zorro), Paige Fenlon (Luisa) and Phoebe Panaretos (Inez), alongside producer Katy Lipson (for Aria Entertainment).

The piece, telling the tale of the iconic masked hero, continues its London revival run until 28 May 2022 at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Check out our fiery press night video below!









The show features a book by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson, as well as music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, with lyrics by Clark.

The rest of the company is completed by Ajjaz Awad (ensemble), Pete Ashmore (Don Alejandro), Amy Bastani (ensemble), Isobel Bates (ensemble), Ben Boskovic (ensemble), Matthew Bugg (ensemble), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Ramon), Maxwell Griffin (ensemble), Matthew Heywood (ensemble), Jessica Lim (ensemble), Jessica Pardoe (ensemble), Marc Pickering (Garcia), Stylianos Thomadakis (ensemble) and Hannah Woodward (ensemble).

Directed by Christian Durham, the musical has choreography by Cressida Carré, set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, musical direction and orchestration by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, lighting by Matthew Haskins, fight direction by Renny Krupinski, casting by Jane Deitch and general management by Chris Matanlé.

