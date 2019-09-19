Two Ladies at the Bridge Theatre: Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić first look

Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić lead the cast of Two Ladies, which is currently playing in its world premiere at the Bridge Theatre.

The cast also includes Lorna Brown, Raghad Chaar and Yoli Fuller.

The new play by Nancy Harris revolves around the first ladies of France and America, stuck in a room together as their husbands clash over an international crisis.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, Two Ladies has set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Johanna Town, sound design by George Dennis and music by Grant Olding.

The shows runs until 26 October 2019.