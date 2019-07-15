Cast joining Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić in Two Ladies at the Bridge Theatre announced

Full casting has been announced for the world premiere of Nancy Harris' Two Ladies, which opens at the Bridge Theatre in September.

Joining the previously announced Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić will be Lorna Brown (Hamlet) as Sandy, Raghad Chaar (How To Hold Your Breath) as Fatima and Yoli Fuller (Mosquitoes) as Georges.

Harris' piece follows Hélène (Wanamaker) and Sophia (Cvitešić) as the first ladies of France and America whose husbands clash about an international crisis.

Set and costume designs are by Anna Fleischle with lighting by Johanna Town and sound by George Dennis. The show runs from 14 September to 26 October.