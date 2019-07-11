Zawe Ashton's new play for all the women who thought they were Mad to run at Stoke Newington Town Hall

A new play by Zawe Ashton is to make its world premiere at Stoke Newington Town Hall, it has been announced.

for all the women who thought they were Mad will open in previews on 14 October and run until 9 November. It is directed by Jo McInnes, designed by Natalie Pryce and ULTZ and has lighting from Lee Curran.

The piece marks a new partnership between Hackney Showroom and London Borough of Hackney to bring theatre to Stoke Newington Town Hall.

Ashton commented today: "I am a woman of colour who has written a play about women of colour. It's a play about many things, but at its centre is an investigation into the fallout of colonialism and it's resounding impact on the women of the African diaspora, specifically women living in the United Kingdom."

"It looks at how these women are constantly maltreated and marginalised by the institutions in which they operate or ask for professional help. Their workplaces, their hospitals or GP's office - and so on. It's a play about cultural bias and systemic oppression. Black women are the empathetic centre of the piece, their emotions are our emotions. Their struggle is our struggle as an audience. "

Ashton's previous playwrighting credits include Harm's Way, Skunk and She from the Sea. She has starred in shows including Betrayal and The Maids and TV shows including Fresh Meat and Wanderlust.