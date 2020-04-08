Young Vic creates "Socially Distanced Shakespeare" book cover series

The Young Vic has visually reimagined the works of Shakespeare with a special new series of witty book covers to reflect the reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Entitled "Socially Distanced Shakespeare", the nine images are created by the venue's creative associate Teunkie Van Der Sluijs and you can see them below.

The venue is also looking for financial support during the closures.



(© Teunkie Van Der Sluijs / Young Vic Theatre)



(© Teunkie Van Der Sluijs / Young Vic Theatre)



(© Teunkie Van Der Sluijs / Young Vic Theatre)



(© Teunkie Van Der Sluijs / Young Vic Theatre)



(© Teunkie Van Der Sluijs / Young Vic Theatre)



(© Teunkie Van Der Sluijs / Young Vic Theatre)



(© Teunkie Van Der Sluijs / Young Vic Theatre)



(© Teunkie Van Der Sluijs / Young Vic Theatre)