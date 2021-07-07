Young Vic cancels two weeks of performances due to urgent repair work following leak

The Young Vic has cancelled two weeks of performances of its reopening production of Changing Destiny due to "urgent repair work".

In a statement the venue revealed that there was a leak last month that damaged technical networks serving the auditorium and telephone lines. As such, these must be repaired by specialists, causing the cancellations.

The company said today: "If you are a ticket holder, our Box Office team will be in contact with you directly today. As soon as we know when Changing Destiny technical rehearsals can resume, we will share the new opening dates, including the rearranged press night performances.

"Over the last fortnight, the Young Vic has been undertaking urgent repair work on a number of areas in our building, caused by a leak last month. This includes repairs to the technical networks that serve our auditorium, which are vital for staging a show, and our box office telephone functionality. We are working with specialists to resolve these problems as quickly as possible. "

Artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah and executive director Despina Tsatsas said: "We are sorry to delay the opening of Changing Destiny, and for the inconvenience this may cause to our incredibly supportive audience members. After a year of building closure, we are immeasurably excited to reopen our theatre, and we thank our audience members for their patience as we work to confirm new reopening dates as quickly as possible. We want to take this opportunity to thank our staff, rehearsing companies, technical and building colleagues for their teamwork over the last fortnight; their resilience and generosity has been phenomenal."

The venue will reveal fresh plans as soon as possible.