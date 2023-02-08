Young Vic announces new season including Ruth Wilson in a 24-hour performance of The Second Woman

The Young Vic has announced a new season of shows coming across 2023.

Newly revealed productions include the UK premiere of The Second Woman, starring Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson in a 24-hour performance from 19 to 20 May.

Created by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, co-produced by LIFT and presented in association with Wilson and House of Oz, 100 different men (mostly non-actors) will be invited to star opposite the stage and screen favourite, as she performs a scene between "a man and a woman in a relationship that has lost its creativity and romance" over and over again.

Wilson commented: "I have a feeling that The Second Woman will challenge all norms of what it means to be actor and audience, to be performer and observer. I'm interested in what happens in that space between us all; if we form a bond as we watch and anticipate the next play partner. This is a one-off, 24-hour experience of pure, spontaneous interaction. It will never happen again."

The piece also features lighting design by Lauren Woodhead and video design by EO Gill.

In addition, the UK premiere of Beneatha's Place, penned and helmed by artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, will run from 27 June to 5 August, with press night scheduled for 5 July. Billed as "a blistering satirical drama about history, power and the cost of letting go", the piece is inspired by the 1950s civil rights drama A Raisin in the Sun and set in Lagos. It features set and costume design by Debbie Duru and lighting design by Mark Henderson.

Kimber Lee's untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play, which was confirmed as part of Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre's summer season, has revealed dates for the Young Vic run, playing from 18 September to 4 November, with a press night set for 22 September.

From 31 July to 11 August in the Maria Theatre, the world of ballroom and theatre join forces for Sundown Kiki Reloaded, helmed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu with creative direction by Jay Jay Revlon.

The cast is comprised of Amani, Asa Haynes, Diogo Varela, Emanuel Vuso, Georgie Lynch, Jay Lafayette Valentine, Joshua Asaré, Laura Sérgio, Sarah-Angel Sharma and Tatenda Shamiso.

The creative team also includes set designer Khadija Raza, sound designer and composer XANA, lighting designer Pablo Fernández Baz, costume designer John Bastos, movement assistant Omar Jordan Phillips and stage manager Sylvia Darkwa-Ohemeng.

The Young Vic will also stage its first-ever ball, as Jay Jay Revlon and Taking Part present The Fabric with Colour Vogue Ball on 15 April.

The venue's eight-time WhatsOnStage Award-nominated production of Oklahoma!, which has transferred from Broadway, will also open in the West End next week.