Yard Theatre announces Animal Crossing performance as part of free digital festival

The Yard Theatre has announced a brand new one-day digital festival that will be taking place on 17 May, including a performance on Animal Crossing.

The venue will present a variety of work from 12pm onwards. Over the course of 11 hours, artist Stacy Makishi will be hosting a one-to-one performance piece over the phone, while from 12.30pm the venue's new associate director Anthony Simpson-Pike will run an online town hall discussing "Rebuilding Better".

Zoe's Ghana Kitchen and Jemima Mayala will present a Sunday lunch "cook-along" from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, examining food and the community in and around the Yard.

From 6pm, there will be an online performance of Christopher Green's No Show, while from 8pm to 9pm, Marikiscrycrycry (aka Malik Nashad Sharpe) will perform an interactive choreographic work exploring themes of isolation, described as "a workout for the apocalypse".

To wrap up the event, Eastern Margins will host a virtual party including a performance on hit platform Animal Crossing. It runs from 9 to 11pm and will dissect the idea of community in the current circumstances.

The event will be hosted a brand new site created by the Yard, which will be launched next week. You can find out more on the venue's website.