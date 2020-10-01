Venues across the world go red for global We Make Events campaign
The plight of the arts across the UK was highlighted in the new campaign
Venues across the world united under one colour last night as part of a global #LightItItRed campaign. From Canberra to the Philippines to Stratford-upon-Avon, theatres all daubed themselves in red light to highlight the ongoing plight of the arts industry.
You can see an assortment of images and tweets below:
We lit LAMDA up in red last night, in support of the live events industry#LightItInRed #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/v4w5dfJio6— LAMDA (@LAMDAdrama) October 1, 2020
#StandAsOne! Zum #WeMakeEvents Global Day of Action beleuchteten wir einige unserer Büros rot, um zu zeigen, dass unsere Veranstaltungsbranche auf Alarmstufe Rot steht und dringend die Unterstützung der Regierung braucht. #LightItInRed #TheShowMustGoOn pic.twitter.com/B64NGt6xza— KFP Five Star Conference Service GmbH (@KFPfivestar) October 1, 2020
#Santander se une al movimiento #AlertaRoja como muestra de apoyo a la industria del espectáculo y los eventos. El #PalaciodelaMagdalena se iluminó ayer de rojo con motivo del movimiento #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/FHabyoRY53— Palacio de la Magdalena (@PdelaMagdalena) October 1, 2020
Palacio de Congresos , Oviedo, edificio Calatrava, Asturias.— Insua Miranda (@insuamir) October 1, 2020
#LightItInRed #TodxsUnidxs #HacemosEventos #alertarojaeventos #RedAlert #WeMakeEvents #StandAsOne pic.twitter.com/xbegeEG2Iw
The show WILL go on #LightItInRed #SaveTheArts #WeMakeEvents @EALeisure @CentrestageMT @Takeabow_kk @EastAyrshire pic.twitter.com/UZBniq5epK— Anneke Freel (@anneke_freel) October 1, 2020
#WeMakeEvents #Nelson #NZ pic.twitter.com/cqOdmgnzTB— Ali Leonard (@AliLeonardMC) October 1, 2020