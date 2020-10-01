Venues across the world go red for global We Make Events campaign

Venues across the world united under one colour last night as part of a global #LightItItRed campaign. From Canberra to the Philippines to Stratford-upon-Avon, theatres all daubed themselves in red light to highlight the ongoing plight of the arts industry.

You can see an assortment of images and tweets below:

Canberra

© We Make Events

Melbourne

© We Make Events

The Philippines

© We Make Events

Lit up venues in South Africa

© We Make Events

The ExCel centre in London

© We Make Events

The RSC

© We Make Events

We lit LAMDA up in red last night, in support of the live events industry#LightItInRed #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/v4w5dfJio6 — LAMDA (@LAMDAdrama) October 1, 2020

#StandAsOne! Zum #WeMakeEvents Global Day of Action beleuchteten wir einige unserer Büros rot, um zu zeigen, dass unsere Veranstaltungsbranche auf Alarmstufe Rot steht und dringend die Unterstützung der Regierung braucht. #LightItInRed #TheShowMustGoOn pic.twitter.com/B64NGt6xza — KFP Five Star Conference Service GmbH (@KFPfivestar) October 1, 2020