Venues across the world go red for global We Make Events campaign

The plight of the arts across the UK was highlighted in the new campaign

Global
South Africa also went red
© We Make Events

Venues across the world united under one colour last night as part of a global #LightItItRed campaign. From Canberra to the Philippines to Stratford-upon-Avon, theatres all daubed themselves in red light to highlight the ongoing plight of the arts industry.

You can see an assortment of images and tweets below:

Canberra
© We Make Events
Melbourne
© We Make Events
The Philippines
© We Make Events
Lit up venues in South Africa
© We Make Events
The ExCel centre in London
© We Make Events
The RSC
© We Make Events
