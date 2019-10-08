Witness for the Prosecution announces new casting and extension

Witness for the Prosecution celebrates its second birthday today at London's County Hall with a new cast announcement and an extension to September 2020.

From 17 November, the production will welcome its fifth cast of actors, including Taz Skylar as Leonard Vole, Alexandra Guelff in the role of Romaine Vole, Jo Stone-Fewings as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Kevin McMonagle as Mr Myers QC, Jeffery Kissoon as Mr Justice Wainwright and Crispin Redman as Mr Mayhew. They will be joined by Amelia Annowska, Mark Grindrod, Timothy Harker, George Howard, Jane Lambert, Owen Oakeshott, Tom Shepherd, Vivienne Smith, Craig Talbot and Cathy Walker.

Director Lucy Bailey places the audience in the thick of the action as Agatha Christie's tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them. The show has been seen by over 260,000 audience members across 815 performances. Witness for the Prosecution is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.