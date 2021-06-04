Wise Children's Wuthering Heights announces new tour plans including National Theatre run

Fresh plans have been revealed for Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, co-produce with Bristol Old Vic, York Theatre Royal and the National Theatre.

Now scheduled to open at Bristol Old Vic on 11 October, the show will then visit York Theatre Royal from 8 to 20 November, with plans for a run at the National Theatre in early 2022 (dates are to be confirmed). The show will be live-streamed during its final week in Bristol for remote audiences.

After this it will visit Theatre Royal Nottingham (26 to 30 April 2022), The Lowry Salford (3 to 7 May 2022), Sunderland Empire (10 to 14 May 2022) and King's Edinburgh (24 to 28 May 2022). Further dates are to be revealed by the production.

Lucy McCormick (Post Popular, Collective Rage) is confirmed as starring in the show as Cathy, with further cast to be revealed.

Director Emma Rice said today: "It is with an earthy spring in my step and epic twinkle in my eye that I announce our new plans for Wuthering Heights. So many projects have fallen by the wayside during lockdown that there were times when I lost hope – but there was no need! Wise Children are back; stronger, wiser and grateful for the chance to sing and dance again. The exceptional cast, crew, administrative and creative teams are ready to go and we are fizzing with ideas, dreams and anticipation. Emboldened and humbled by the enforced break, I feel truly lucky. I cannot wait to get back to doing what I love most and to share this thrilling and important piece with the world. It's time."

Wuthering Heights has set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, composition by Ian Ross, movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt and lighting design by Jai Morjaria.