Wilton's Music Hall announces summer season

Wilton's Music Hall in east London has unveiled its 2022 summer season plans.

Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre's co-production of As You Like It will run from 10 to 14 May after premiering this week at the New Vic.

New York International Fringe Festival favourite Starcrossed, a fresh modern readapted take based on Romeo and Juliet and adapted by Rachel Garnet (telling the tale from the eyes of Mercutio and Tybalt), plays from 1 to 25 June, while Opera della Luna will return with Three Decembers (17 to 21 May).

Seabright Productions will stage Buffy Revamped, penned by award-winner Brendan Murphy (19 to 23 April), while Liza Pullman also returns with a new piece in a season also packed with comedy, cabaret, classical music and a cavalcade of other one-night and short-run acts.