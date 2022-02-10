WhatsOnStage Logo
Wilton's Music Hall announces summer season

The London venue has a variety of shows on offer

Starcrossed and As You Like It

Wilton's Music Hall in east London has unveiled its 2022 summer season plans.

Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre's co-production of As You Like It will run from 10 to 14 May after premiering this week at the New Vic.

New York International Fringe Festival favourite Starcrossed, a fresh modern readapted take based on Romeo and Juliet and adapted by Rachel Garnet (telling the tale from the eyes of Mercutio and Tybalt), plays from 1 to 25 June, while Opera della Luna will return with Three Decembers (17 to 21 May).

Seabright Productions will stage Buffy Revamped, penned by award-winner Brendan Murphy (19 to 23 April), while Liza Pullman also returns with a new piece in a season also packed with comedy, cabaret, classical music and a cavalcade of other one-night and short-run acts.

