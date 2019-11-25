Wicked extends in the West End at the Apollo Victoria Theatre

Wicked has extended its West End run to 28 November 2020, it was announced today.

The musical has released over 500,000 new tickets for performances from 25 May at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it continues its open-ended run.

Tickets are also on sale for 12 extra shows including additional performances over the Christmas period: Monday 23 December at 2.30pm, Friday 27 December at 2.30pm, Sunday 29 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Tuesday 31 December 2019 at 2.30pm; Thursday 2 January at 2.30pm, Friday 3 January at 2.30pm, Thursday 20 February at 2.30pm, Thursday 9 April at 2.30pm, Thursday 13 August at 2.30pm, Thursday 27 August at 2.30pm and Thursday 29 October 2020 at 2.30pm.

Now in its 14th year, the show has been seen by over 10 million people and played over 5,500 performances in London to date. It has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for Best West End Show), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards. The musical is now the ninth longest-running West End musical of all time and the 13th longest-running West End show of all time.

Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire and featuring the characters from L Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked currently stars Nikki Bentley (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Natasha Ferguson (Nessarose), George Ure (Boq), Laura Pick (Standby for Elphaba) and Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda). Ferguson is currently cover Carina Gillespie's maternity leave in the role. Nicholas McLean will take on the role of Boq from 20 January 2020.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.