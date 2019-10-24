Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders to perform in Sister Act in London

Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders will star in the London 2020 performances of Sister Act at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Academy Award winner Goldberg will play the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier, with BAFTA Award winner Saunders as Mother Superior. The musical is taken from the 1992 film of the same name and tells the story of a singer hidden in a convent for protection after she witnesses a murder.

Sister Act the musical features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Brenda Edwards – confirmed as the lead on the show's UK tour – will play the role of Van Cartier for Thursday matinee performances in London.

The show will run at the Eventim Apollo from 29 July to 30 August.

The UK tour – with Edwards in the central role – will play from 21 April in Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham, with more tour dates to be announced soon.