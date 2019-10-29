When the Crows Visit at Kiln Theatre: in rehearsals with Indhu Rubasingham and Matt Hutchinson

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals with the cast and crew of When the Crows Visit, with a first look at Matt Hutchinson's shadow puppetry.

Set in modern-day India and directed by Indhu Rubasingham, the piece is based on Ibsen's classic play Ghosts, and follows a son who comes home after being accused of a crime.

The cast will be composed of Ayesha Dharker (Hema), Bally Gill (Akshay), Mariam Haque (Uma / Kavita), Asif Khan (Gopi / Inspector), Aryana Ramkhalawon (Ragini), Paul G Raymond (David) and Soni Razdan (Jaya).

The show is designed by Richard Kent, with lighting by Oliver Fenwick, movement by Diane Alison Mitchell, voice and director by Edda Sharpe, composition and sound by Ben and Max Ringham, fight direction by RC - Annie and casting by Briony Barnett.

When the Crows Visit runs to 30 November.