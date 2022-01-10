West Side Story, Andrew Garfield and more triumph at Golden Globes 2022

Last night the winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards were announced online.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC chose not to televise the ceremony this year and nominees were also not in attendance, with winners solely being revealed on the Golden Globes website and social media platforms.

Congratulations to the team behind Steven Spielberg's soaring remake of West Side Story, which walked away with three trophies last night. Aside from the Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical category, cast members Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose also triumphed in their respective categories of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for their portrayals of Maria and Anita.

Other notable wins in the musicals genre included Andrew Garfield, who was victorious in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical category, for his masterful portrayal of Joanathan Larson in the note-perfect big-screen adaptation of tick, tick...Boom! and animated feature Encanto, which features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, also got the nod in the Best Animated Picture category.

Stage favourite Kenneth Branagh, who wrote and directed the highly praised Belfast, also didn't finish the evening empty-handed, winning Best Screenplay for his efforts.



