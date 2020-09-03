Can you identify the West End venue from an artist's drawing?
Give it a try – there are ten to identify!
When making a trip to the West End you visit these places all the time – but how well do you actually know the exteriors of iconic theatre venues?
Artist George Wing (you can find out more about George's brilliant prints here) has put together ten versions of iconic buildings and all you have to do is guess what they are.
Take our quiz below and let us know how you get on via Facebook and Twitter!
All images featured are copyright George Wing
Loading...