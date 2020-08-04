Artist releases print of West End theatres, raising funds for The Theatrical Guild and MADTrust

Artist George Wing has created a special print to help raise funds for theatre workers during the pandemic.

Wing, who graduated from East 15 Acting School in 2018, has worked as an usher and box office clerk while not acting.

He explains: "Like so many people in this industry Covid-19 has lead to me unfortunately losing my job. It's now so unpredictable for everyone who works within a theatre from the actors on stage to the lighting crew and ushers, everyone has and will be effected. Thankfully the government has created a financial pot of money to support theatres and keep them afloat, though it still is not enough as many people working in them have and will still lose their jobs.

I've been drawing and painting since school and if any positive has come out of lockdown, it has given me the time to refine and paint art regularly. With financial uncertainty looming in the background, I wanted to use this skill in a way that would help myself and others in my position.

George Wing

© George Wing

So I've drawn a unique print of forty London West End Theatres. Its now for sale and I'm donating a percentage of profits from this print to The Theatrical Guild and MADTrust, which are both charities that are currently supporting front of house and backstage workers with financial support during this challenging time. They are doing wonderful things and have supported many of my friends and colleagues recently. I would urge anyone in a similar position to check out their websites.

A full print

© George Wing

The series was a great use of Wing's time: "It took over five days to draw and it's been such a great achievement and pleasure to study the beauty of these buildings that I would walk past on a regular basis. The reception to this print so far has been excellent and I thank everyone who has purchased it and therefore donated to these charities. Your support not only means a lot to me but will support so many people working in this industry."

You can buy the prints here.