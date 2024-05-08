Hamilton announces new West End cast

The Victoria Palace Theatre continues to have its world turned upside down!

Hamilton has revealed new casting for its ongoing production at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Alex Sawyer will take on the title role of Alexander Hamilton, having previously been the alternate, opposite Jay Perry who returns to the production, this time in the role of Aaron Burr.

Joining them will be Nathania Ong as Eliza Hamilton, Thomas Vernal as George Washington, Jordan Castle as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jordan Benjamin as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Adam J Bernard.

Joining the ensemble will be Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, Roxanne Couch, Nicola Espallardo, Remi Ferdinand, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jairus McClanahan, Jamai Robinson and Paulo Teixeira. The first performance for the new company will be 17 June 2024 – Manaia Glassey-Ohlson will perform the role of Aaron Burr from Monday 17 June until Tuesday 13 August, with Perry taking over from Wednesday 14 August.

Continuing in the show will be Jordan Frazier as Angelica Schuyler, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson andJoel Montague as King George III.

Continuing in the company will be Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Stacey McGuire, Kerri Norville, Samuel Sarpong-Broni and Hassun Sharif.

The show is now booking until 29 March 2025, while also currently on tour.

In terms of festive schedule, the show will play on Monday 23 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Tuesday 24 December at 2.30pm, Friday 27 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday 28 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 29 December at 2.30pm, Monday 30 December at 7.30pm, Tuesday 31 December at 1.00pm and 6.00pm, Thursday 2 January at 7.30pm, Friday 3 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday 4 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.