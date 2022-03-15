More West End tickets for The Glass Menagerie with Amy Adams released

Eighteen thousand additional tickets have been released for Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie in the West End.

Starring Amy Adams as matriarch Amanda Wingfield, Jeremy Herrin's production will see Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney both play Tom at different stages of the character's life.

Also in the show are Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli as Laura and The Gentleman Caller respectively.

The show has unveiled further creative team members including costume designer Edward K Gibbon, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, and design associate Choy-Ping Clarke-Ng, joining designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Paule Constable and video designer Ash J Woodward. Casting is by Jessica Ronane.

Clarke-Ng joins the show as part of a new programme by producers Second Half Productions to provide meaningful opportunities for early career artists.

The piece runs from 23 May to 27 August at the Duke of York's Theatre, with the new tickets available below.