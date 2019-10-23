West End stars launch new podcast supported by Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures

A new podcast series supported by Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures will be fronted by three West End stars.

Stephenson Ardern-Sodje (Hamilton), Vanessa Fisher (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) and Sharon Rose (recently announced as the new Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton) will host generation veX, which will celebrate British writers of colour and focus on race, identity and culture.

In each episode, the trio will talk about books in relation to music, theatre and film, encouraging listeners to fall in love with reading. The arts podcast is produced with the support of Green Door Pictures, which was founded by Elba in 2013. Elba comments: "We are so thrilled to be supporting generation veX. At the heart of both our philosophies is a passion for underrepresented voices and stories. This podcast is the perfect way to bring attention to an exciting range of literary talent in Britain."

The first episode of the podcast is currently available on SoundCloud.