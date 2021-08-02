West End shows remind audiences not to visit stage doors as part of Covid safety measures

West End shows have issued fresh reminders to audiences that, for the time being, stage doors shouldn't be visited – to keep everyone safe.

The social media team at The Phantom of the Opera stated today: "We are unable to accept gifts or items for signing, and there will be no public access to Stage Door. The cast won't be able to sign items or take photos when entering or leaving the building. Thank you for your understanding."

Over at Heathers, the company said: "Do not wait for the cast before or after the show, at stage door or anywhere else. This is to keep our company safe, so we can keep having BIG FUN with you all."

The Come From Away team went one step further, introducing a virtuak "Stage Door Saturday" which gave lucky fans a chance to win exciting goodies (at the same time discouraging attempts to see the company outside the building).

They also added: "We can't WAIT to welcome you! Please remember that our Islanders will not be able to say hey at stage door for the time being."

Shows have been running at full capacity for two weeks now, with a number of venues also introducing Covid status certification for spectators.

Mask wearing is heavily encouraged when visiting theatres, as per government guidance on enclosed spaces.