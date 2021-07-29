Delfont Mackintosh introduces Covid status certification for West End venues

Covid status certification will be introduced at a further series of venues across the West End, it has been announced.

Though trialled at Les Misérables (at the Sondheim Theatre) from earlier this month, operators Delfont Mackintosh will join ATG in asking that ticket holders bring "proof of double vaccination (which can be provided through the NHS app – or internationally recognised alternatives), a recent negative lateral flow test (taken within the last 48 hours) or natural immunity". Audience members are strongly advised to wear masks while attending shows as well. Those without smartphones can provide Covid Pass letters.

There will be different rules for those under 18, where attendees will have to verbally confirm they have not tested positive for Covid and are not displaying symptoms.

Delfont Mackintosh owns eight venues in the West End, including the aforementioned Sondheim, plus the Novello (home of Mammia Mia!), the Noël Coward (set to host 2:22 – A Ghost Story from next week), the Victoria Palace Theatre (home of Hamilton), the Prince Edward (home of Mary Poppins), the Gielgud (hosting The Mirror and the Light from September), the Prince of Wales (presenting The Windsors) and the Wyndham's (home of Leopoldstadt).

Though there is no blanket rule for certification, there continue to be calls for consistent measures across West End venues.