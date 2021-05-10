London Mayor unveils 'biggest domestic tourism campaign the capital has ever seen' to help arts

In a speech from the stage at Shakespeare's Globe, the freshly re-elected Sadiq Khan launched what he has declared the "biggest domestic tourism campaign the capital has ever seen".

The campaign is set to aid London's economy as it recovers from the months of lockdown as the virus continues to recede.

A plethora of events will take place in London, from Alice in Wonderland at the V&A and Fantastic Beasts at the Natural History to the Royal Opera House ‘Unlocked' taking over the Covent Garden piazza. London Lates over the summer months will see extended opening across museums, galleries and cultural and grassroots music venues.

Shakespeare's Globe for example will stage Midnight Matinees with performances starting at 11.59pm. There will be further exciting announcements across the year.

Khan said: "Today I am at the iconic Shakespeare's Globe to launch Let's Do London – the biggest domestic tourism campaign London has ever seen to champion our businesses, cultural institutions and attractions that have suffered so much during the pandemic. This is about getting the message out to Londoners and people across the country that our capital stands ready to entertain, inspire and enthral once again.

"Our new campaign is bringing together many of the capital's leading organisations and venues to offer an unparalleled experience for anyone visiting the capital throughout the year. With restrictions on international travel likely to continue this year, Londoners and visitors from the UK have a unique opportunity to experience all the capital has to offer without the queues. In doing so you'll be providing vital support for our world-leading venues as they start to re-open and need our help more than ever."

West End Live will hopefully return in 2021, though speaking to the organisers Society of London Theatre, plans for West End Live will be drawn up in line with the government's roadmap to reopening, with further details set to be unveiled soon.