West End performers to present free outdoor concerts in heart of London

West End performers will be presenting free outdoor concerts from the heart of London, beginning later this week.

All vocalists and musicians are being paid for the concerts, which will start on Thursday 27 August at Centre Point in London (less than 100m from Tottenham Court Road). The shows will then take place from 2pm to 7pm every week Thursday to Sunday.

Every day at 10am the performers will be announced via the producers', Duality Music, social media channels. Duality is being supported by Almacanta Investments to help present the concerts in a brand new space titled "The Garden at Centre Point".

The initiative is meant to help augment footfall in central London, which has been struggling since the onset of the pandemic – mayor Sadiq Khan recently stated that the area faces an "existential threat".

Thursday's event will feature a headline slot from Laura Pick (Wicked) at 6pm, with further stars appearing in future slots including Oliver Tompsett, Emma Hatton, Jordan Lee Davies and Kayleigh McKnight, as well as "many more to be announced", according to Duality Music.