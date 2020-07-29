New West End series to see musical stars perform special numbers online

A brand new video series will launch this September.

Co-produced by the Theatre Café and Adam Blanshay Productions, each episode in the ten-part series will run at approximately 30 minutes and feature a mix of four to five musical theatre songs, filmed on-site at the Café and set across the venue's different spaces.

The pay-to-stream series, entitled The Theatre Channel, will be available via a new platform, and each episode will be created using social distancing rules and procedures to maximise the safety of all involved.

Bill Deamer (Follies) will direct and choreograph the first episode, with Michael England as musical director, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran and videography by Ben Hewis.

The episode will feature a starry cast composed of Tarinn Callender (Come From Away), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers), Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Oliver Ormson (Frozen) and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George).

Four additional performers – "The Café Four" – are to be revealed, as are the line-ups for future episodes. Every episode of The Theatre Channel series, once published and paid for, will be available to watch at the viewers leisure for an unlimited number of streams.

Ryan Woods of the Theatre Café said: "Myself and Adam had an idea to use the café as a kind of working set to bring theatregoers a live style production to watch online, which so many have looked to during these recent times to stay connected with theatreland. The Theatre Café has remained committed to bring our audience the best quality and best content. We believe, with this fabulous team now assembled, we can produce something really special!"

Blanshay said: "With our UK leaders encouraging the theatre industry to think innovatively in order to endure these unprecedented times, Ryan and I were adamant about creating an eclectic digital platform where we could create an ongoing stream of engaging content for theatre fans all over the globe throughout the continued theatre closures.

"Using London's beloved hub of all things theatrical – the Theatre Café – as our palette, the Theatre Channel aims to create a steady flow of work for artists and creatives over the next six months, and we're hopeful it will grow beyond that. Combining performance with digital streaming is the way forward, and we hope to capture the hearts and minds of viewers hungry to satisfy their theatrical appetites."