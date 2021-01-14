West End Musical Celebration 2021 concert series announced

West End Musical Christmas has been rescheduled and had a re-brand.

Rechristened West End Musical Celebration, the show will now take place from 6 to 9 May 2021 and feature a plethora of stars singing tunes from the West End at the Palace Theatre (conventionally home of Harry Potter).

Producers Shanay Holmes and Chris Steward said: "As with our highly successful drive-in shows we invite the audience to ‘step into the world of musicals' and ‘become the cast' in this immersive and interactive concert!"

Casting is to be revealed, though Holmes is expected to perform. The events are directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves with musical direction and arrangements by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Rob Bettle and costume design by Faye Young.

