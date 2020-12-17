About this show

An all-dancing extravaganza of a concert! Join an all star cast for a festive celebration of musical theatre and all things Christmas. As with all West End Musical productions the aThe producers of ‘West End Musical Drive In’ and ‘West End Musical Brunch’ in association with Nica Burns present WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS - LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE for six performances on 17, 18, 19, & 20 December 2020 at the Palace Theatre, London.

WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS - LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE will be a festive celebration of musical theatre and all things Christmas with the West End’s biggest stars. An all star cast and some very special guests will be unwrapped soon!

‘West End Musical Drive In’ was set up in July by ‘West End Musical Brunch’, London’s leading musical theatre themed party and immersive dining experience, and was the first live concert to happen since lockdown. It has since become the biggest musical theatre concert series in history with over 70 star performers and 1000’s of guests attending 13 sell out concerts over 3 months.

WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS - LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE will be the grand finale of Nimax Theatre’s autumn season of socially distances shows. A percentage of profits will be donated to The Theatre Support Fund+.