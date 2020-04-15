Watch the West End Mamma Mia! cast sing "Mamma Mia" from lockdown

Here's a way to spread some joy!

The West End cast of Mamma Mia! has recorded a special performance of the musical's titular track from isolation as they get up to all manner of housebound hijinks.

The show, which runs at the Novello Theatre (though is currently locked down) recently celebrated its 21st birthday and contains the music of ABBA. It follows a mother and daughter embroiled in a series of romantic trysts.

Watch the special video below: