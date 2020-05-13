West End Live partners with Sky to provide online performances from London shows
The annual outdoor concert was cancelled this year
West End Live has been cancelled for this year, but the concert goes on – through a new partnership with Sky.
For Sky customers, there will be weekly performances every Thursday night for six weeks from West End shows including & Juliet, Six, and Mamma Mia!. The first of these will take place on Thursday 21 May.
The experiences are offered as part of Sky VIP, a free add-on for Sky customers that grants added perks and bonus bits of content.
Aside from West End Live, Sky VIP will also present workshops for 11 to 14 year-olds in tandem with the National Youth Theatre.
