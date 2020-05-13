West End Live partners with Sky to provide online performances from London shows

West End Live has been cancelled for this year, but the concert goes on – through a new partnership with Sky.

For Sky customers, there will be weekly performances every Thursday night for six weeks from West End shows including & Juliet, Six, and Mamma Mia!. The first of these will take place on Thursday 21 May.

The experiences are offered as part of Sky VIP, a free add-on for Sky customers that grants added perks and bonus bits of content.

Aside from West End Live, Sky VIP will also present workshops for 11 to 14 year-olds in tandem with the National Youth Theatre.