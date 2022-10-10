Dates and West End venue for Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show revealed

Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show has set dates and venue for its West End transfer.

Kingsman's hit piece, which had out-and-out raves when it was staged at the Soho Theatre, has just completed a run at the Edinburgh Festival.

The production will play a six-week season at the Ambassadors Theatre from 14 December to 21 January, with tickets from £15.

The show bills itself as a "bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives", adding "this blurb will nail down nothing."

Adam Brace directs, with design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan, sound design by Max Perryment and choreography by Joshua Lay.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow.