Dates and West End venue for Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show revealed
The show has received a deluge of five-star write-ups
Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show has set dates and venue for its West End transfer.
Kingsman's hit piece, which had out-and-out raves when it was staged at the Soho Theatre, has just completed a run at the Edinburgh Festival.
The production will play a six-week season at the Ambassadors Theatre from 14 December to 21 January, with tickets from £15.
The show bills itself as a "bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives", adding "this blurb will nail down nothing."
Adam Brace directs, with design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan, sound design by Max Perryment and choreography by Joshua Lay.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow.
