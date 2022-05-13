Top theatre stars confirmed for West End Flea Market

New details have emerged for this year's West End Flea Market, run by theatrical charity Acting for Others.

Autograph sessions with Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde), Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), Alice Fearn (Come From Away), the cast of Six and more will be held, with access granted by purchasing a limited edition "The Show Must Go On" poster for £5 or by donating £5.

Each stall at the market will be tailored by company members to celebrate their respective productions, such as The Book of Mormon, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Life of Pi, Mamma Mia!, Moulin Rouge!, Only Fools and Horses the Musical, Pretty Woman, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Phantom of The Opera, To Kill a Mockingbird and Zorro. In addition, there will also be merchandise and signed posters from the likes of Back to the Future, Cabaret, Frozen, Get Up, Stand Up!, Heathers, My Fair Lady, The Drifters Girl and The Lion King.

Overseeing the proceedings will be Michael Ball, Christopher Biggins and Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel.

During the day there will also be a theatrical tombola, a raffle, a Bargain Hunt-inspired game of Biggins Bargains and the return of Psychic Su Pollard, on hand to tell your fortunes.





Psychic Su Pollard

© Acting for Others





The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 21 May at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden, from 10:30am to 1pm. Entry is £1.