West End cast announced for The Play That Goes Wrong's return

The West End cast for the upcoming return of The Play That Goes Wrong has been revealed.

The multi-award-winning comedy about an am-dram show going disastrously wrong is penned by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson.

It will reopen in the West End at the Duchess Theatre with a socially distanced audience from mid-November, and is booking through to May 2021. The show will also be performing a winter season at Theatre Royal Bath, with the tour cast appearing.

Appearing in the farcical meta-comedy will be David Kirkbride as Robert, Ross Green as Chris, Ciara Morris as Annie, Milo Clarke as Max, Michael Keane as Dennis, Blayar Benn as Trevor, Elan James as Jonathan and Ellie Morris as Sandra. The understudies will be Tom Bulpett, Oliver Clayton, Antonia Salib and Jack Michael Stacey.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of LAMDA and the company had been running a residency at the Vaudeville Theatre in London when the lockdown began.

All venues, including the Duchess, owned by operator Nimax are set to reopen over the coming months with social distancing in place.