West End Bonnie and Clyde – cast in rehearsals

The show will run at the Arts Theatre

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage
© Darren Bell

See the West End production of Bonnie and Clyde in rehearsals!

The Tony-nominated piece, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process.

Playing the lead roles are Frances Mayli McCann (Heathers) returning to the role of Bonnie after taking it on at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, alongside Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as Clyde.

The creative team is led by director Nick Winston (Mame) with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb (Mame). Joining them will be musical supervisor Katy Richardson (Six). You can see who else is in the show here.

Tickets for the show, which starts on 9 April, go on sale tomorrow.

