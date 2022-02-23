Further cast for Bonnie and Clyde in the West End announced

Cast for ''Bonnie and Clyde'' in the West End has now almost been revealed!

Joining the two titular leads (revealed here), Natalie McQueen and George Maguire in the musical will be Cleve September as Ted and Ako Mitchell as Preacher, Pippa Winslow as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore, Gracie Lai as Emma Parker/Stella, Alistair So as Sheriff Schmid, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson, Ross Dawes as Captain Frank Hamer, Barney Wilkinson as Bud/Archie and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy. Casting for the roles of ‘Trish' and Young "Bonnie" and "Clyde" to be announced.

The Tony-nominated piece, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process.

It has lighting design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), sound design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl), video design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken,), casting by Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked) and musical direction by Nick Barstow (The Last 5 Years).

The show's creative team also features keys 2/ assistant musical director Debbi Clarke, associate director/choreographer Megan Louch (The Bodyguard), wigs designer Darren Ware (The Rocky Horror Show), fight director Kate Waters (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, production manager Phil McCandlish (Curtains), orchestra fixer Rich Morris (American Idiot), costumer supervisor Jemima Penny (Machinal), props supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks (2:22 A Ghost Story), company stage manager Paul Deavin (Rock of Ages), drummer Zach Okonkwo, violinist Clodagh Kennedy, and bass guitarist Annie Blake.

Further crew and band are to be announced.