West End Bonnie and Clyde to star Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage

Meet your West End Bonnie and Clyde!

The Tony-nominated piece, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process.

Playing the lead roles will be Frances Mayli McCann (Heathers) returning to the role of Bonnie after taking it on at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, alongside Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as Clyde.

McCann told WhatsOnStage: "I can't wait to join forces with Jordan as Clyde at the Arts Theatre. I loved being part of the Bonnie and Clyde concert earlier this year. The show has a huge fanbase, including myself, and we've all been desperately waiting for a west end run of the show. I'm so excited to perform it again and can't wait to raise a little hell in the West End this summer."

The creative team is led by director Nick Winston (Mame) with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb (Mame). Joining them will be musical supervisor Katy Richardson (Six). You can see who else is in the show here.

Gage added: "To be given the opportunity to play Clyde in the West End premiere of Bonnie and Clyde is a huge honour. I'm overjoyed to join Frances, who is a force of talent. Characters like these don't come around often so I can't wait to get started and for the world to see this production."

The show was seen on Broadway in 2011 following a series of runs from 2009 – with Jeremy Jordan playing Clyde from 2010. Jordan having returned for the Drury Lane concerts (which have been filmed for future release).

The piece tells the tale of two outlaws who take on the police – and the bloody consequences of their actions. It runs at the Arts Theatre from 9 April.