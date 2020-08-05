West End Bake Off to return in 2020 with virtual competition

West End Bake Off will return this summer with a virtual competition for theatre fans.

Arts lovers are being encouraged to submit their own home baking endeavours via Twitter and Instagram, using #WEBO2020.

The winning entrants will then be decided by Beverley Knight (Sylvia), Alexia McIntosh (Six) and Steven Carter-Bailey, who recently won the Great New Year Bake Off competition.

Knight said today: "I am chuffed to be doing my bit to raise money for the Theatre Artists Fund by being a judge on this years Virtual West End Bake off! Seeing as I can't actually taste any of the goodies, I guess I am reluctantly doing my bit for my waistline too, argh! It is brilliant to see that time and time again, our community comes together in times of need and always with an open heart. Good luck to everyone taking part!"

The event is supporting the Theatre Support Fund, with entrants encouraged to donate £2 for taking part.

Entries are open now and will close at midnight on Sunday 23 August.