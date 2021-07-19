Wendi Peters and Bill Ward to star in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow stage tour

A new stage production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will open on tour in September.

Starring Wendi Peters and Bill Ward, the piece runs from 30 September to 4 December, with Washington Irving's classic adapted for the stage by Philip Meeks. It tells the story of the famous Headless Horseman.

The thriller will be directed by Jake Smith (A Christmas Carol) with illusions by Filipe J Carvalho (Back To The Future The Musical). Smith said today: "Sleepy Hollow is undoubtedly one of the greatest horror stories ever written and a tour de force to stage. This production has at its heart the power of nomadic storytelling and gathering around the campfire for a good ghost story. It is an important story for now as we look at conversations around the identity of nations, communities and humankind throughout the world."

The piece is designed by Amy Watts with lighting by Jason Addison, sound by Sam Glossop and movement by Chris Cuming.

After opening at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, the piece will visit York, Southampton, Guildford, Oldham, Malvern, Edinburgh, Darlington, Eastbourne and Southend.