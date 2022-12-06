We Will Rock You to run at the London Coliseum in the West End next summer

A new production of We Will Rock You will see the hit Queen musical return to the West End.

The show, which first premiered at the Dominion Theatre in 2002, was seen by six million during its original 12-year run. It follows a group of Bohemians, fighting against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss the Killer Queen. Numbers in the show include "Don't Stop Me Now", "Killer Queen" and, obviously, "We Will Rock You".

Original Queen band member Brian May said today: ""I'm thrilled we finally have this opportunity to put We Will Rock You back on stage in London, where it was born. The show's original message of the fight to re-establish individuality in a dystopian corporate world is even more relevant now than when we began. It will be a completely new production that will burst on to the prestigious London Coliseum stage – but the story, the humour, and of course the Queen music, will hit you harder than ever. We WILL Rock You – again!!"

Bandmate Roger Taylor added: "Bigger, better, faster, funnier! Here we go again… yeaaaaaaaah!"

Book writer Ben Elton noted: "I hope somebody's squared this with English Heritage because the fabulous London Coliseum is a Grade II listed theatre and We Will Rock You is gonna blow the roof off."

The show will play a strictly limited West End season at the London Coliseum from 2 June to 27 August 2023. Cast and creative team for the Coliseum season are to be revealed.